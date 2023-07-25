Danaher cut its outlook for 2023, but we're maintaining our rating — here's why

Life sciences and medical diagnostics company Danaher (DHR) delivered a second-quarter earnings beat on Tuesday, but lowered its outlook for the year. This should be the last guidance cut. Revenue for the period ended June 30 declined 7% organically year over year to $7.16 billion, outpacing analysts' estimates of $7.11 billion, according to Refinitiv. When excluding the impact of Covid-related tests and products, Danaher realized base-business core sales growth of 2%. Adjusted earnings-per-share (EPS) decreased 25.7% annually to $2.05, ahead of the consensus estimate of $2.01 per share, Refinitiv data showed. Bottom line There were some misses in the reported results. Cash flows were challenged, a couple of segments came up short on sales and companywide gross margin was lower than expected. However, thanks to strong selling and controlling general costs, adjusted operating profit came in above expectations across all operating segments and the company managed a top and bottom line beat. Bioprocessing remains a headwind for the entire industry and Danaher is no exception. As a result, management was once again forced to downwardly revise their sales growth outlook for the year. Bioprocessing is the process of creating products through the use of a living thing like a cell or a virus. (Think mold to create antibiotics.) That's not much of a surprise. As we said in our earnings preview on Saturday , German competitor Sartorius slashed its bioprocessing outlook last month when it preannounced earnings. We added that if guidance was cut, we believe it would be the final cut, a clearing event for investors to become more positive on the path forward. Indeed, when Sartorius did report earnings on Friday, management said it views the current "adverse factors to be only temporary and anticipate that demand will gradually pick up during the second half of 2023." This is being reflected Tuesday in shares of DHR, which were down premarket and saw buyers rush in immediately at the open. On the call, management was hesitant to say when exactly the bioprocessing headwind will be put in the rear view, commenting that they "have not seen in the order book enough to call an inflection in the market" as large customers continue to work down inventory and that the market in China continues to deteriorate. However, the team is working closely with customers to normalize inventories as fast as possible, and has intensified its efforts to get the process over and done with by the end of 2023. We view this as a transitional year for the company as it works excess inventory from the pandemic. We still believe in the strength of this management team and that it is doing everything necessary to ensure that Danaher is running efficiently. Once the bioprocessing glut is worked through, Danaher will be in a much stronger position. As we look to 2024, we are maintaining our 1 rating and $280 price target. We predict a bioprocessing bottom this year, early next year at the very latest, setting us for a rebound in organic revenue growth. Guidance Management expects overall core revenue growth for the third quarter to be down by a percentage of low to the mid-teens. That's better than the 7.6% decline modeled by Wall Street. After adjusting for an expected low-double-digit percentage impact related to Covid-19 testing, vaccine production and therapeutics sales, Danaher management is forecasting base business revenue growth to be down in the low single digits for the third quarter. The adjusted operating profit margin is expected to be roughly 26% — lower than the expected 28%. For the full year, management expects overall core revenue growth to be down by a high-single-digit to low-double-digit percentage points, compared with analysts' expectations for a 6.55% decline. Base business core revenue should grow by a low-single-digit percentage after adjusting for an expected low-double-digit percentage impact related to Covid-19 testing, vaccine production and therapeutics sales. This updated outlook represents a downward revision from the high-single-digit percentage decline previously expected on a core basis and the mid-single-digit percentage growth previously expected for the base business. The adjusted operating profit margin is expected to be roughly 29% for the full year — down from the roughly 30% level previously forecast (a result of lower base business revenue expectations in the bioprocessing business) but about in line with the 29.5% modeled by the Street. China remains a headwind, with sales down 10% in the region during the quarter. Though diagnostics in the region benefited from a recovery in hospital patient volumes, and life sciences benefited from stimulus, biotechnology remained under pressure due to "a significant deterioration in the funding environment during the quarter" that led to project delays and an increase in order cancellations. Management said it saw "the ongoing biopharma market correction in China intensify as the second quarter progressed." The team is modeling a decline of 50% or so in the region for the remainder of the year, a move we think conservative and supportive of the view that this is the final guidance cut due to the bioprocessing headwind. Biotechnology remains under pressure from a bioprocessing inventory glut. Management said "underlying market conditions weakened further as we moved through the quarter, resulting in a high single-digit base business decline." As was the case last quarter, management called out destocking by larger customers who are still working through inventory, and a lack of funding at "emerging" customers (those without a commercialized therapy). Management is actively working with customers to normalize inventory levels as fast as possible. Longer term, the team continues to see a significant opportunity here once inventories are normalized, saying that "the number of biologic and genomic medicines in development is meaningfully higher than at any point in history." Management noted "healthy demand" in life science, research, academic and applied markets that was only partially offset by weakness in pharma and biopharma customers. The diagnostics business was pressured by "lower Covid-related respiratory testing volumes at Cepheid" that more than offset positive growth in the base business. In molecular diagnostics, management noted broad-based strength across Cepheid test menu drove another quarter of more than 30% core growth in non-respiratory testing. Moreover, management said Cepheid is taking market share "as many customers look to consolidate their point-of-care, PCR, testing platforms." Revenue from environmental and applied sciences ticked higher on the back of a mid-single-digit increase in water quality sales that was martially offset by a mid-single-digit decline in product identification sales. As a reminder, Danaher will be separating this operating division out into a new public company named Veralto in the fourth quarter. Management noted that the plan remains on track and Veralto will have an "analyst day" on Sept. 6 to where we will learn more. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long DHR. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Licensed Practical Nurse Marisol Darge, right, corrects a sample from Robert McCabe for PCR COVID-19 testing at Kaiser Permanente Arapahoe Medical Offices in Centennial, Colorado on Friday, February 4, 2022. Hyoung Chang | Denver Post | Getty Images