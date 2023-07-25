Dwyane Wade's morning routine as a retired NBA player: 'I'm in better shape now than I was as a player'

Dwyane Wade spent 16 years in the NBA, putting together a glittering career that included three championships, 13 all-star selections and a leading scorer title.

But at the age of 41, Wade tells CNBC Make It that he feels healthier now than he ever did while he was on the court.

The difference, he says, lies in a change of his priorities. As a player, Wade valued his physical fitness above all. In retirement, he has focused more on his overall wellness, including his mental health and time spent in solitude.

"I feel like I'm in better shape now than I was actually as a player. I was very muscular, but I didn't take care of my body in the way that I should've because I didn't have the knowledge," he says.

"I care more about [my daily wellness practices]," Wade adds. "I understand their importance."