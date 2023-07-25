European stocks set for cautious open, with earnings and central banks in focus

LONDON — European markets are set for a cautious open Tuesday as investors assess economic data and corporate earnings from across the continent, and gear up for a big week of central bank meetings .

The major bourses across Europe look to be heading for a fractionally lower start to trading after the pan-European Stoxx 600 closed slightly higher on Monday.

Fresh data on Monday pointed to a slowdown in business activity in France, Germany and the U.K. in July, adding to recessionary risks across Europe.

Global investors are navigating a busy week of corporate earnings and central bank meetings. The European Central Bank meets on Thursday, when policymakers are expected to announce a 25 basis point rate hike and offer guidance for the final stages of their efforts to fight inflation.

Earnings on Tuesday will come from big names such as LVMH , Unilever , Deutsche Borse , Randstad and Italgas .

U.S. stock futures were little changed in early premarket trade on Tuesday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its longest winning streak since February 2017, boosted by a stronger-than-expected earnings season.

It's another bumper day for earnings stateside, with Microsoft , Google parent Alphabet , Spotify and General Motors all due to report.

The U.S. Federal Reserve will also announce its latest monetary policy decision on Wednesday, with the market pricing in another 25 basis point hike to interest rates as the central bank nears the peak of its tightening cycle.

Shares in Asia-Pacific were higher in overnight trade, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index bouncing more than 3% after China's Politburo pledged to "adjust and optimize policies in a timely manner" for its ailing property sector.