Extreme summer heat in the U.S. and Europe ‘virtually impossible’ without climate change

Traffic warden Rai Rogers mans his street corner during an 8-hour shift under the hot sun in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 12, 2023, where temperatures reached 106 degrees amid an ongoing heatwave. More than 50 million Americans are set to bake under dangerously high temperatures this week, from California to Texas to Florida, as a heat wave builds across the southern United States.

The heatwaves stretching across North America and Europe this month would have been "virtually impossible" without the human-induced climate emergency, according to a new scientific study.

In China, meanwhile, an intense period of scorching heat — that saw temperatures soaring above 52 degrees Celsius (126 Fahrenheit) in mid-July — was roughly 50 times more likely as a result of global warming, the study found.

Published Tuesday by the World Weather Attribution group, the study said heatwaves are among the deadliest natural hazards with thousands of people dying from heat-related causes each year.

Typically, however, these events had been "extremely rare," with the recent bouts of oppressive heat seen about once every 15 years in the U.S. and Mexico region, once every 15 years in southern Europe, and once every 5 years in China.

Ever-increasing greenhouse gas emissions mean these events are not rare anymore, the study said.

"Totally unsurprising but important result," Friederike Otto, a scientist and senior lecturer with the Grantham Institute for Climate Change in London, who contributed to the research, said via Twitter.

"This is what climate change looks & feels. We need to adapt, we need to stop making it worse."