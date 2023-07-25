Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the stock market Tuesday

My top 10 things to watch Tuesday, July 25 1. Monster second-quarter numbers from General Electric (GE): Adjusted EPS of 68 cents versus consensus 46 cents, revenue $16.7 billion, consensus $15 billion. Maintenance incredibly strong as airlines do everything to keep planes in flight, and more than 70% of sales and earnings is maintenance. Remarkable increases. Great read-through to Boeing (BA) because widebody plane orders are surging. Also good numbers from onshore wind from Vernova unit and beginning to see great biz offshore from Europe. Nuclear on way but too early, soft on orders for natural gas turbines. Shares of the industrial giant jumped more than 4% in the premarket. 2. Danaher (DHR): Last bad quarter? Certainly seems like it. Shares fell more than 4% after after the conglomerate and Club name guided down for the current quarter and full year. We will discuss at the Morning Meeting at 10:20 ET . Tempted to buy into weakness, let's hear what management says on the call with investors ... 3. GE Healthcare (GEHC): Club name posts quarterly revenue growth of 9% year over year. Alzheimer's wild card. On "Mad Money" tonight. Raised FY 2023 organic revenue growth to 6%-8% from 5%-7%. 4. Worried about Google (GOOGL), which reports quarterly results after the bell today, and the antitrust division — it casts a pall after speaking with Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter last night . Might have a good quarter, but the company may face a long-term Section 2 of Sherman Act. 5. Microsoft (MSFT) really needs to blow out numbers when it reports after the bell. Azure 25% year-over-year growth. Some deceleration expected. 6. Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), the world's largest chipmaker, says it plans to invest $2.9 billion to build an advanced chip plant in Taiwan to meet demand from Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). Company says Apple (AAPL) is keeping iPhone units steady at 85 million. 7. Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) reported a quarterly miss on revenue but actually it is a push out to the second half for Tesla (TSLA) and Nvidia (NVDA) … KeyBanc raises price target for this top-performing tech, below the more aggressive numbers. 8. 3M (MMM) posts clean beats for the second quarter: $7.99 billion in revenue, versus estimate of $7.87. EPS of $2.17 vs. $1.72 estimate. Raises EPS guidance. 9. Club name Disney (DIS) is downgraded to sell from hold with a price target of $76, down from $113. The analyst sees a "negative tipping point" in linear TV advertising. 10. General Motors (GM) reports a blowout quarter. Adjusted earnings per share $1.91 vs. $1.86 estimate. More importantly, the automaker raises its full-year adjusted earnings expectations to a range of $12 billion and $14 billion, up from a previous range of $11 billion to $13 billion. Is it too good for the unions? Sign up for my Top 10 morning thoughts on the market email newsletter for free (See here for a full list of the stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

