Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Microsoft, Alphabet, Snap, Teladoc and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell.

Alphabet — Shares of the Google parent jumped 7% as investors cheered better-than-expected second- quarter results, lifted by strong growth in cloud sales. The company posted earnings of $1.44 per share on $74.6 billion of revenue. Analysts called for earnings of $1.34 per share, adjusted, and revenue of $72.82 billion, per Refinitiv. Strong growth in cloud sales lifted results. The company also announced that Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat would become the president and chief investment officer.

Snap — Snap tumbled 17% after reporting weak guidance for its current quarter. However, the company posted an adjusted loss of 2 cents a share, compared to consensus estimates of a 4 cent loss per share, per Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $1.07 billion, higher than the $1.05 billion expected by analysts.

Microsoft — The big technology stock slid about 1% after reporting slowing revenue growth in its cloud business in the fiscal fourth quarter. Still, the company posted earnings of $2.69 per share, compared to the $2.55 per share anticipated by analysts, per Refinitiv. Microsoft reported $56.19 billion in revenue, beating estimates of $55.47 billion.

Wells Fargo — Shares of the bank jumped 3% in extended trading after Wells Fargo announced a $30 billion share buyback program.

Texas Instruments — Texas Instruments fell 3.7%. The company said to expect between $1.68 and $1.92 in earnings per share for the current quarter, putting much of the range below the $1.91 consensus estimate of analysts polled by FactSet. Texas Instruments guided revenue for the quarter to come in between $4.36 billion and $4.74 billion, a range that includes analysts' consensus estimate of $4.59 billion, per FactSet.

Intuitive Machines — The space exploration stock advanced 1% after the company was designated part of an award from NASA to assist in the development of lunar night technology.

Robert Half — Shares dropped 12.7% after the employment agency missed expectations for earnings. Management said the company was affected by clients' elongated hiring cycles. The company posted $1 in earnings per share on $1.64 billion in revenue, while analysts polled by Refinitiv expected $1.14 per share in earnings and revenue of $1.69 billion.

Teladoc — The virtual health care stock rallied 6% following a better-than-expected earnings report. Teladoc said it lost 40 cents per share in its second quarter, beating analysts' estimates for a 41 cent loss per share, per Refinitiv. The company also beat expectations for revenue, posting $652 million against a consensus estimate of $649 million.