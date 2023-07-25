Ukraine war live updates: Kyiv faces sixth attack this month; Zelenskyy says Ukraine grain export ban 'unacceptable'

Mykola, 50, the deputy commander of a Ukrainian volunteer unit, poses with a night vision scope at a position used by the unit to counter threats during air raid sirens, in a suburb of Kyiv.

Kyiv faced its sixth air attack this month early Tuesday, the Kyiv City Military Administration wrote on Telegram, but all drones were detected and destroyed "in a timely manner," according to a Google translation.

There were no casualties and the city was not damaged, KCMA head Serhiy Popko wrote.

The attack follows a string of airstrikes on Ukraine, including the demolition of a significant cathedral in Odesa Sunday, which Russia attributed to Ukrainian rockets, and a four-hour Russian drone attack against port infrastructure along the Danube River early on Monday.

External forces have continued to urge Russia to return to the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which it abandoned on July 17, prompting a surge in wheat prices.

"With the termination of the Black Sea Initiative, the most vulnerable will pay the highest price," U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the U.N. food summit on Tuesday. "As food prices rise, the hopes of developing countries fall."