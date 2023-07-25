Why we're raising our price target on Microsoft despite a softer revenue outlook

Microsoft (MSFT) reported a strong fiscal-fourth-quarter result, but a softer revenue outlook for the next quarter and commentary about higher expenses for the new fiscal year sent shares lower in after-hours trading. We still believe the stock moves higher this year — and are raising our price target. Revenue increased about 8% year over year to $56.19 billion, beating analysts' forecasts of $55.47 billion, according to estimates from Refinitiv. Adjusted earnings-per-share (EPS) increased 15% from last year to $2.69, beating analysts' estimates of $2.55, Refinitiv data showed. Bottom line Microsoft wrapped up its fiscal year on a high note with beats or an in-line result across nearly every single line item that we focus on. Revenues beat across the board, Azure's revenue growth decelerated in line with expectations, and companywide operating margins expanded nicely from last year. However, it looks like Microsoft has to enter into a little bit of an investing phase over the next four quarters to scale up to meet demand for its AI products. The company is committed to driving operating leverage and managing spending to keep margins flat in this period. But these higher costs didn't immediately translate into revenue upside for the current quarter. This issue, coupled with generally high expectations, is why the stock is down 3.75% in after-hours trading, though this decline pales in comparison to the stock's 46% rise year to date. While we cannot fault anyone who wants to take profits after the stock's giant move to a more than $2.6 trillion market cap this year, the softer revenue may only be a short speed bump in this growth story. On the conference call, CFO Amy Hood said "growth from its AI Services will be gradual as Azure AI scales and our copilots reach general availability dates." Therefore, growth may be more back-weighted in the second half of the company's fiscal year. And we know Copilot, Microsoft's generative AI assistant for Microsoft 365 products, isn't cheap at an additional $30 per month per user. This news sent shares to a new all time high . With the AI story still strong over the long term, we think the stock can continue to chug higher the rest of the year. We are increasing our price target to $400 from $320. Quarterly results It was a near clean sweep of beats across all three main reporting segments, with the only miss for operating income in the "more personal computing segment." Arguably Microsoft's most closely watched segment is intelligent cloud, where revenues grew 15% from last year thanks to a 26% increase (27% in constant currency) in Azure and other cloud services revenues. Azure revenue growth is the single most important line item and its results and commentary often sway sentiment around the stock. The 27% constant currency growth rate was in line with analyst forecasts and comes in at the top end of the 26% to 27% forecast management provided last quarter. But there may have been some bullish investors looking for more upside given MSFT's rise this year. One reason people have become more bullish around Microsoft's cloud business is the integration of artificial intelligence. The company said this evening that more than 11,000 organizations are using Azure Open AI services, meaning almost 100 new customers were added every day in the quarter. Interest in AI, as well as general demand for Azure's cloud solutions, drove the average annualized value of large long-term Azure contract to the highest value in company history. in addition, Microsoft saw a record number of $10-million-plus contracts for Azure in the quarter. Parts of the more personal computing division is still challenged due to weakness in the PC market. But total revenues fell a little less than expected, at 4%, mostly due to a 12% decline in Windows OEM revenue and a 18% drop in devices revenue growth. That was partially offset by an 8% increase in search and news advertising revenue. The quarter marked the fifth straight period in which Windows OEM revenue declined year over year, but the 12% drop was an improvement from the 28% decline one quarter ago. Gaming revenue grew 2%, with Xbox content and services revenue up 6%, offset by a 13% decline in Xbox hardware. Microsoft's gaming business will get a nice boost if and when it closes its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard. As a reminder, last week the two companies extended their merger agreement deadline to October. In the productivity and business processes segment, revenue increased about 10% from last year thanks to a 15% increase in Office 365 Commercial Revenue growth. Office 365 Commercial seat growth grew 11% from last year, a steady rate that disproves the view that widespread corporate layoffs (especially at tech companies) would negatively impact Office 365 seats, which essentially represent the number of business users given access to digital software. Office Consumer Products and cloud services revenue increased 3% from last year and Microsoft 365 consumer subscribers increased to 67 million, up from 65.4 million at the end of the March quarter. Note: Constant currency growth rates help strip out fluctuations in foreign currency, namely a strong U.S. dollar, to provide a clearer financial picture. Guidance Management's outlook was slightly weaker than expected, causing the stock to fall in after-hours trading. On the top line, only the midpoint of the outlook for the productivity and business processes business was higher than estimates. More personal computing was the biggest miss, with guidance assuming no significant changes to demand for the PC market. Cloud revenue barely missed at the midpoint, but the consensus falls within management's range. Microsoft sees Azure revenue growing 25% to 26% in constant currency, including roughly 2 points from all Azure AI services. This was actually better than the 24.3% growth rate expected on FactSet. And it's good news that the cloud computing industry is starting to see signs of stabilization. In constant currency, Azure grew 31% two quarters ago to 27% in the reported quarter and now expected to be around 25.5% in the current quarter. Still, management was hesitant to call when the growth deceleration will end. In addition to the top line miss, management provided a view on margins for the full fiscal year and that was a small disappointment. To support the continued growth at Azure and new AI initiatives, Microsoft will have to ramp up spending. Capital expenditures, specifically for data centers, CPUs, GPUs, and networking equipment, are expected to increase sequentially over the next four quarters to meet demand. This may be good for a company like Nvidia (NVDA) because its chips are needed to support growth in the cloud. But the market was anticipating operating margin expansion for the upcoming year so the stock will be dinged for it. Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft Corp., gestures as he speaks during the Microsoft Decoded conference in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. Flipkart have chosen Microsofts Azure public cloud computing service in new a strategic partnership, Nadella said. Amit Madheshiya | Bloomberg | Getty Images