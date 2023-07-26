Britain's richest man says Brexit was 'not good for the UK,' backs PM Sunak's economic plans

LONDON — Britain's wealthiest man, Gopichand Hinduja, condemned the U.K.'s departure from the European Union, but threw his backing behind Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's ability to revive the country's ailing economy.

The Indian-born British billionaire, who is chairman of Indian conglomerate the Hinduja Group, said that the U.K.'s efforts to forge new trade partnerships would provide a much needed boost for the country and reestablish Britain as an "excellent" place to invest.

"The step taken of Brexit was not good for the U.K.," Hinduja told CNBC's Tanvir Gill in London on Monday. Britain voted to leave the European Union in 2016 and formally exited the bloc at the end of Jan. 2020.

"To correct it, now they have gone to these 11 countries. This will help," he said, in reference to deals including the recently signed Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

None of those partnerships will be more valuable to the U.K. than its forthcoming free trade arrangement (FTA) with India, according to Hinduja.

"The biggest help the U.K. can get is from India, because India's economy, by 2027, will be the third largest in the world," he said.

Hinduja said he had revised forward his growth projection for India's economy — currently the world's fifth largest — from 2030 based on his instincts and experiences.

Britain and India last week concluded their 11th round of negotiations for a free trade agreement, which has faced several setbacks amid differences on some major tariff lines and investment protection rules.

Hinduja, who is not involved in negotiations, said that bureaucracy had been the "biggest problem," but he added that the ultimate benefits for the U.K. would be wide-reaching.

"There will be a lot to be done in technologies, in infrastructure, in health, in education and, especially, in defense side the U.K. is very interested," he said.