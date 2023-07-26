Cramer's Lightning Round: Move on from Rocket Lab

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Palantir's year-to-date stock performance.

Palantir : "I had been against Palantir for some time until they put together a terrific quarter, and I told the CFO that, and I think they should come on because the stock's going higher."

Tri Pointe Homes : "Tri Pointe is still good. I do prefer Toll, and I prefer Lennar, but I've got to admit the guys at Tri Pointe have really put together a fabulous business plan, and housing continues to go up in price no matter what the Fed does."

Transmedics Group : "Ok, this is transplant therapy, which is so vital in this country that I think that it transcends the earnings, and I do like the story.

Cheesecake Factory : "Got a big menu there, lot of choices, that's ok. My take is that Chipotle down a lot today is the one you want to go with."

Copa Holdings : "It's impressive, I just went fishing in Panama, it was one of the great alternatives. I think it's a good situation that people don't know about. I think you got horse sense."

Super Micro Computer : "Well, that's a good one, but you know it's second to Nvidia as a way to play AI. So, remember, you're in the number two, not the number one."

Rocket Lab : "No, let's move on from Rocket Labs, let's move on from them. They're losing money... it's not my cup of tea."

Merck & Co.: "I think Merck is re-inventing itself and is doing a terrific job, and I want you to hold the stock."

Kearny Financial : "Ok, that's making a comeback, but I've got to tell you, if you're going to be in the lower quality ones, you probably want to be in Key, which isn't that bad, but otherwise Wells Fargo just announced a gigantic buyback. Why not go with Wells, big name for the charitable trust".

