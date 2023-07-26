Elon Musk's X rebrand reignites his goal to turn Twitter into an app like China's WeChat

In this article 700-HK Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

In this photo illustration, Elon Musk's photo is displayed on a phone screen in front of a computer screen displaying the new logo of 'Twitter'. Harun Ozalp | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

When Elon Musk was in the process of buying Twitter last year, there was a lot of debate about his plans for the app. In October, the billionaire said buying Twitter was an "accelerant to creating X, the everything app," without providing further details. But it did spark comparisons with China's WeChat, the messaging service run by Chinese giant Tencent. On Monday, Musk officially changed Twitter's famous bird logo to an "X," marking his push to change the platform into something more than just a social media service. "In the months to come, we will add comprehensive communications and the ability to conduct your entire financial world," Musk said late Monday, re-iterating that the acquisition took place to accelerate the move toward the "everything app." Newly-appointed CEO of the company Linda Yaccarino said "X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities."

These goals laid out by Musk and Yaccarino sound very much like the idea of a "super app" which was pioneered in China and has taken off in other parts of Asia.

Musk called WeChat 'great'

Super apps refer to a type of app that allow users to carry out multiple functions without having to leave the app. For example, an app might include social media functions, payments, hotel and flight bookings and taxi hailing. The biggest super app in the world is called WeChat which is run by Chinese technology giant Tencent and has over 1.3 billion users. WeChat is primarily an instant messaging app like WhatsApp. But it is also has payments and users can access other apps within it such as e-commerce and banking. While China pioneered the super app, the idea has taken off in other parts of Asia. Singapore-headquartered ride-hailing firm Grab has expanded into other areas like food delivery and payments. South Korea's Kakao is another example. Musk has likely taken inspiration from WeChat, an app he called "great" last year. Musk said there is no WeChat equivalent outside of China. "I think that there's a real opportunity to create that," Musk told employees. "You basically live on WeChat in China because it's so useful and so helpful to your daily life. And I think if we could achieve that, or even close to that with Twitter, it would be an immense success."

Will an 'everything app' work outside of Asia?

WeChat took off in China because of the unique internet landscape there, one where many American online services such as Twitter and Google are blocked. This has given a chance for homegrown technology firms to establish dominance in the internet space.

