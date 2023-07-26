Eric Adams' relationship with the NY tech community hits some snags

New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during an interview on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., February 28, 2022.

New York Mayor Eric Adams met with a small but influential group of tech executives last year at the swanky Le Pavillon with a clear message: Tech should stay and invest in the city because he's allied with their industry.

Since then, however, Adams' often-positive relationship with New York's tech community has soured in some ways. In the view of some key members of the New York tech community, much of that stems from Adams and his administration failing to live up to the tight relationship they appeared to promise the industry before and after he was sworn in early last year, according to people familiar with the matter.

Some leading tech officials, including some executives from Airbnb and Uber, have grown tired of meetings with Adams and members of his administration that they believe have led to few concrete results, according to people briefed on the matter. These revelations come as Adams' unfavorable ratings rise among New Yorkers, according to a new poll.

Reached for comment on this story, Adams' press team provided a statement defending his track record on tech.

"Mayor Adams strongly believes we must harness technology to address some of the most pressing issues facing our city — and his record, 18 months into his term, speaks for itself," the statement says. It also notes a wide range of initiatives, including how Adams appointed the city's first chief technology officer and how he has "overseen the rollout of the MyCity platform to streamline access to public benefits programs and issued rules to permit drone usage for private use as well as for city agencies." Adams' team also pointed to the work they've done with the tech sector to bring more jobs to New York.

Adams' team also referred CNBC to two New York tech leaders: Andrew Rasiej, the chairman of NY Tech Alliance, and George Fontas, the CEO of tech lobbying shop Fontas Advisors. NY Tech Alliance is a massive tech trade group with 60,000 members, according to their website.

Rasiej pushed back on the notion that Adams relationship with New York's tech community has soured. He sees Adams as the first mayor that "truly understands how technology can be implemented" and pointed to Adams creating the Office of Technology and Innovation. Rasiej said that having that new agency and a chief technology officer running it was a better move for Adams that just appointing a deputy mayor because the CTO is in charge of all of the city's technology under one office rather than just a portfolio of agencies under one deputy mayor.

"I think the tech community should be grateful that they have a Mayor who is focused on making sure technology serves and reaches all New Yorkers equitably," Rasiej said. "It's unfortunate that some companies feel they aren't getting enough and the same attention they get from Washington through their lobbyists and donations."

Fontas, who has lobbied for his tech clients in New York politics for years, told CNBC that just because a company doesn't get what they want from their meetings, doesn't mean it's on the Adams administration to appease their concerns.

"Ultimately, the city's perspective is we have millions of people that we're managing but we're also managing an over $100 billion budget," Fontas said. "The city's goals might not always align with where your corporation wants to be. It really is incumbent on the company to align their goals to the city's success."

Josh Gold, a spokesman for Uber, told CNBC: "We are committed to working with the Mayor to continue to advance the City's recovery." An Adams City Hall spokesperson told CNBC that while they don't comment on private conversations, many of the city's regulations on short-term rentals and rideshare companies predate Adams' administration.

A spokesperson for Airbnb did not return requests for comment before publication.