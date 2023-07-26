Europe stocks set for mixed open on Fed decision day; earnings roll in

LONDON — European stock markets are set for a mixed open Wednesday amid a slew of earnings and the latest monetary policy update from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Markets are betting that it's a done deal the Fed will opt for a 25 basis point hike, taking its benchmark borrowing rate to a target range of 5.25%-5.5%.

But investors will be watching for signs from the Federal Open Market Committee that members feel comfortable enough in the fight against U.S. inflation to pause for the time being.

That comes ahead of central bank rate decisions from the European Central Bank on Thursday and the Bank of Japan on Friday.

Earnings season also remains in focus, with results in from Deutsche Bank, Stellantis, GSK , Carrefour and luxury goods behemoth LVMH .

In the United States, markets digested an earnings beat from Alphabet and a cloud revenue growth slowdown from Microsoft, ahead of results from Coca-Cola, Boeing, AT&T, Meta, Chipotle and Mattel.