Goldman names Indian stocks to buy ahead of a 'generational shift,' giving one 30% upside

Goldman Sachs has named India-listed electricity producer NTPC a "top pick" in the power sector and expects the stock to soar by more than 30% over the next 12 months. The Wall Street bank also named SJVN , a public-sector-utility stock, as a buying opportunity due to the company's "exponential renewable capacity addition plans." The two companies are among India's largest power generators and are set to participate in the government's push into solar, wind, and hydropower over the next few years. "We believe India's electricity sector is going through a generational shift as the country looks to balance the economic growth with decarbonization," Goldman Sachs analyst Nikhil Bhandari told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia". In a research note to clients on July 18, Bhandari said that India's power sector has two key themes: an economics-driven transition to round-the-clock renewable projects, and a looming peak power deficit caused by rising demand despite the addition of more power projects. Bhandari also told CNBC that India has a unique opportunity in green hydrogen thanks to the viability of round-the-clock renewable electricity. He said India's lower electricity costs make the economics of green hydrogen more compelling versus other large economies like China. "In certain use cases, we estimate India's round-the-clock renewable energy cost at about 27% lower than China on a levelized basis, which we believe is driven by a higher solar irradiation, as well as a fully integrated transmission grid," he said. "This is unlike China, where we feel around the clock renewable electricity will be more economical towards the end of the decade." Goldman has a 12-month price target of 265 Indian rupees ($3.24) on NTPC, representing more than 30% upside from the current share price. It sees NTPC, a majority state-owned entity, as a winner in the power transition thanks to its "structural advantage" of low-cost debt. "Both, NTPC and SJVN can raise long term debt at 200-250bps lower cost than their private counterparts, in what is essentially a funding game," Bhandari said. Shares of SJVN have already risen past Goldman's price target of 55 Indian rupees and now carry a downside risk of 6%. Despite this, Goldman said it liked SJVN's renewable energy growth plans backed by inexpensive financing, as well as the medium-term earnings potential from commissioning two large power plants. In contrast, Goldman initiated coverage o f Tata Power with a "sell" rating and target price of 190 rupees, representing a 13% downside from current levels. Bhandari said Tata Power faces headwinds from declining global coal prices that will pressure earnings. The bank also sees limited catalysts for growth in Tata's renewable energy business after its partial sale this fiscal year. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.