CEO shares the 2 strategies he uses to prevent a toxic workplace: Embracing ‘honest feedback’ and 'celebrating failure'

When Rick Nucci was five years into his CEO job, he realized something important: The way he spoke to employees was hurting his company more than helping it.

Nucci co-founded Guru, a 150-employee Philadelphia-based enterprise software startup, in 2013. He'd launched a startup before — a cloud software startup called Boomi, which was acquired by Dell in 2010 and then sold for $4 billion in 2021 — but he'd never been a CEO.

He quickly realized that his words "carried a certain weight" as everyone's boss, he says. Wanting to keep morale high, he constantly praised employees' successes and avoided commenting on failures.

In a sense, Nucci discouraged a specific kind of toxic atmosphere, where rampant aggressive criticism results in downtrodden employees. By doing so, he put Guru on a path to a different type of toxic workplace, he says — where a lack of honest and clear communication could lead to languishing projects and frustrations boiling over.

"I trained myself to be extra careful with my words," Nucci tells CNBC Make It, adding: "What I thought I was doing was helping them by not hammering them — by being like, 'Here's the great thing about what you did.'"

His reluctance to offer honest feedback trickled down to his employees: Workers began using the phrase "cheer pressure" to describe the compulsion they felt to avoid critiques in the name of relentless positivity, Nucci says.

It often took multiple rounds of meetings for Nucci and his team to get on the same page. Guru moved too slowly for its clients, leaving Nucci "squirming" in his seat, he says. He'd then direct his frustration toward his employees, he adds.

Here's how he learned that he was part of the problem, and the two skills he says he adopted to help prevent toxicity from taking root in his workplace.