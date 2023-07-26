Major League Pickleball founder looks to capitalize on the sport's growing 'cool' factor

Just a few years ago, pickleball was barely known to most people. Today, it's America's fastest growing sport.

With courts popping up in cities and parks across the country, celebrities and pro athletes buying up pro teams, and more than 36 million people giving it a shot last year, it's hard to escape the pickleball buzz.

One of the sport's biggest boosters is Steve Kuhn, a former hedge fund manager who founded Major League Pickleball. He spoke this week at CNBC's Game Plan conference about the sport's rapid rise and some of their biggest challenges on the horizon.

"I think there was a time when pickleball was considered a sport that was not really a sport. There was almost like a hushed, embarrassed tone, when talking about it," said Kuhn, who is known to wear red, white and blue cap saying "Pickleball will save America."

"But today, when Kevin Durant, Lebron James and Tom Brady say it's cool, I think that changes everybody's opinion," he said.

The billionaire, who lives in Austin, has gotten the pro league off the ground by growing the business with sponsorships, media deals and expansion teams.

Major League Pickleball teams today are going for as much as $10 million. Just a year ago, teams were being scooped up for as little as $100,000. Professional Pickleball can be seen on almost every major television network and many streamers.