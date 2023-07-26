Singapore's sovereign wealth fund posts robust returns but says inflation remains 'sticky'

Signage of Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC is pictured at their office in Singapore July 13, 2023.

Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC posted robust returns, its highest in eight years — but warned that "sticky" inflation has made it "more critical and challenging" in generating real returns.

The fund recorded an average annual return of 4.6% over the past 20 years, for the year ending March 2023. It was the highest since 2015, according to its annual report released on Wednesday.

That's compared with 4.2% over the same period a year ago. GIC doesn't publish annual results.

Still, the fund cautioned the global economy faces headwinds from tight monetary and fiscal policies.

While headline inflation is beginning to ease, "underlying inflation remains sticky," said the fund in its report. "This could force central banks in core advanced economies to keep policy rates elevated for longer to bring inflation closer to target levels."

GIC, with an estimated with $690 billion in total assets, is the world's seventh-biggest sovereign investor, according to Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute, a research firm.