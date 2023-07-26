Trader Joe's is recalling these 2 products because they 'may contain rocks'

Trader Joe's has announced a recall of two different types of cookies after the grocery chain was informed by a supplier that the products "may contain rocks."

The cookies in question are the chain's Almond Windmill Cookies with a sell by date of Oct. 2 and Oct. 19 through Oct. 21 as well as the Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies with a sell by date of Oct. 17 through Oct. 21.

"If you purchased or received any donations of Almond Windmill Cookies and/or Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies, please do not eat them," the company said on the announcements page of its website. "We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe's for a full refund."

The potentially contaminated cookies have been removed from all Trader Joe's locations, the company added. Shoppers who purchased the items in question can return them to any of the chain's locations for a full refund.