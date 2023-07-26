Treasury yields fall ahead of Fed interest rate decision

At 5:49 a.m. ET, the 10-year Treasury yield was close to 3 basis points lower at 3.887%. The 2-year Treasury was at 4.862% after falling by 3 basis points.

U.S. Treasury yields fell Wednesday as investors awaited the latest interest rate decision and monetary policy guidance from the Federal Reserve.

The Fed is due to announce a fresh interest rate decision when it concludes its meeting later on Wednesday. Markets are widely expecting the central bank to hike interest rates by 25 basis points as part of its continued efforts to ease inflation and cool the economy.

This comes after the latest consumer inflation data came in at 3% on an annual basis, which was the lowest level since March 2021 but still ahead of the Fed's 2% target range.

Investors will also be closely watching commentary issued by the Fed alongside the interest rate decision which will likely provide them with clues about the path ahead for monetary policy. Many are hoping that the central bank will end its rate-hiking campaign soon, in light of investor concerns about elevated rates dragging the U.S. into a recession.

However, since their last meeting, Fed officials have indicated that further rate hikes are still possible, and would depend on economic data, especially inflation data.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is also expected to speak on Wednesday at a post-meeting press conference, and investors will be scanning his comments for clues about the outlook for rates and the economy as a whole.

The European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan will meet later in the week.