Assessing the 'complete turnaround' for this Big Tech stock

Every weekday the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer holds a "Morning Meeting" livestream at 10:20 a.m. ET. Here's a recap of Thursday's key moments. Stocks rise on growth Stick with Meta Watch Ford earnings 1. Stocks rise on economic growth U.S. stocks climbed higher Thursday on the back of solid economic data and upbeat second-quarter earnings, shrugging off the Federal Reserve's widely-anticipated move Wednesday to raise interest rates by an additional 25 basis points. The U.S. economy grew by 2.4% in the the second quarter, the Commerce Department said Thursday, in the latest sign a recession may be averted. The S & P 500 was up 0.54%, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite soared more than 1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.18%, on track for its 14th-consecutive day of gains. 2. Stick with Meta Meta Platforms (META) jumped 6.8% in Thursday trading after posting stellar quarterly results after the closing bell Wednesday evening. The social-media giant delivered an earnings beat and robust guidance for the current quarter. The Facebook and Instagram parent is back on track, demonstrating it was serious about cost cuts over the past year, while further monetizing offerings across its platforms. "It's just been a complete turnaround for the business," Jeff Marks, the Club's director of portfolio analysis, said Thursday. 3. Watch Ford earnings Ford Motor (F) climbed more than 1% ahead of releasing earnings after the market closes on Thursday. We'll be looking closely at margins at Ford Blue, the unit focused on internal-combustion-engine vehicles, along with potential losses at its electric-vehicle division. We'd also like some clarity on the company's free cash flow, given the discrepancy between Wall Street's expectations and the company's commentary over the past year. Stay tuned for an in-depth Club analysis of the results Thursday evening. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long META, F. See here for a full list of the stocks.)