Broadcom, Lowe's and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions

On Thursday's "Ask Halftime," traders answered questions from CNBC Pro subscribers about which stocks and exchange-traded funds to buy, hold or sell. Aureus Asset Management's Karen Firestone shared her thesis on why Lowe's and Home Depot could get a boost from earnings and increased consumer spending. Rob Sechan of NewEdge Wealth discussed why he sees Broadcom as a reasonably priced beneficiary of the artificial intelligence boom. Finally, Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners explained why holders of Cleveland-Cliffs should not have to wait long before they start seeing returns.