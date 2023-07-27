LIVE UPDATES
European stocks set for upbeat open after Fed hike; ECB decision ahead
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
LONDON — European stock markets are heading for a higher open Thursday as investors digest a Federal Reserve rate hike and brace for the European Central Bank's latest decision.
Ahead of the Fed announcement, markets had fully priced in the quarter percentage point raise in the funds rate to a target range of 5.25%-5.5%, the highest level for the benchmark since early 2001.
But close attention was being paid to the messaging for clues as to what's still to come.
Chairman Jerome Powell said inflation has moderated somewhat since the middle of last year, but hitting the Fed's 2% target "has a long way to go."
"I would say it's certainly possible that we will raise funds again at the September meeting if the data warranted," said Powell. "And I would also say it's possible that we would choose to hold steady and we're going to be making careful assessments, as I said, meeting by meeting."
Analysts expect a rate hike from the ECB on Thursday, with the main interest rate rising from 3.5% to 3.75%, as focus again moves to signals for the next meeting in September.
Euro area countries are at varying stages in their fights to bring down inflation, and there have been warning signs from the economy, with business activity shrinking more than expected in July.
Earnings season continues in full force, with results in from Shell, Renault, Mercedes and many more.
— CNBC's Jeff Cox contributed to this report
Europe stocks head for higher open
European stocks are seen opening higher Thursday, according to IG data.
The FTSE 100 was last seen starting the session up by 22 points at 7,694, with France's CAC up 55 points to 7,365 and Germany's DAX up by 55 points to 16,179.
— Jenni Reid
Fed hikes rates to highest level in more than 22 years
The Federal Reserve raised rates by a quarter-point Wednesday, as was widely expected. The increase pushes the benchmark rate to a range of 5.25%-5.5%, its highest level in more than 22 years.
The central bank also said it will "continue to assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy," echoing its data-dependent approach to monetary policy.
— Fred Imbert, Jeff Cox
Meta Platforms jumps on strong earnings, guidance
Shares of Meta Platforms popped 7% after reporting stronger-than-expected quarterly results and issuing uplifting guidance for the current period.
The social media company reported earnings of $2.98 per share on revenues of $32 billion. That beat the EPS of $2.91 and $31.12 billion in revenue expected by Refinitiv. Meta also said that revenue increased 11% from the year-ago period.
For the third quarter, Meta said it expects revenue to range between $32 billion to $34.5 billion. Analysts polled were expecting third-quarter sales of $31.3 billion.
— Samantha Subin, Jonathan Vanian