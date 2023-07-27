We're giving Honeywell a new rating after shares tank on mixed quarterly results

Shares of Honeywell (HON) fell Thursday after the industrial conglomerate reported disappointing second-quarter earnings and forward guidance. But we see several reasons for optimism in the report, and are upgrading our rating on HON shares. Revenue ticked up 3% year over year organically to $9.15 billion, shy of analysts' expectations of $9.17 billion, according to estimates compiled by Refinitiv. Adjusted earnings-per-share (EPS) of $2.23 advanced 6% annually, edging out the consensus forecast of $2.21 a share. The segment margin, similar to an adjusted operating income margin, expanded 158 basis points year over year to 22.4%, edging out analysts' forecasts of a 22.3% margin. Bottom line The mixed headline results were a let down. However, there were several bright spots, including a strong overall segment profit margin that helped the bottom line outperform and robust cash flow performance. Moreover, Honeywell's backlog — sales made but not yet completed and recorded — grew 4% annually to a new record of $30.5 billion thanks to strength in the aerospace, building technologies, and performance materials and technologies businesses. Though short at the midpoint, we did get upward revisions to several important full-year targets and the team remains on track to achieving its longer-term organic growth, and profit and cash flow margin targets. The company told investors it has "identified the critical levers that will enable [Honeywell] to reach even higher level of financial performance." The company sounded much more upbeat about the environment for mergers and acquisitions — historically a key part of the company's growth strategy — than we've seen in quite some time. Furthermore, management said it was "not going to compromise" on deal metrics and are intensely focused on ensuring shareholder value creation. "The [deal] pipeline remains extremely strong. We are actively working more outbound activities in M & A and remain very optimistic we can get the deals done at the right price." One driver, the team noted, is that the private equity community, which would normally compete for deals is, still is having a harder time financing. The team expects this favorable environment to continue for the foreseeable future. Here's our view: Buying opportunities don't reveal themselves when everything is going great and a company is blowing past expectations and guiding well above expectations; they come when the report is a bit less than expected and the stock sells off despite an improving operating environment. That is what we see in this report, a path toward better financial performance resulting from a management team that knows how to execute — as demonstrated by the strong segment margin expansion in Wednesday's report — and improving end-market demand. We are therefore upgrading HON shares to a 1 rating and reiterating our $225 price target. Quarterly results Along with strong numbers for its aerospace division, management said the outlook is the strongest its ever been. Helping is a gradual improvement in supply, which members may recall has been holding back topline performance for some time. Defense and space reported its second consecutive quarter of growth and overall the team believes that the momentum we saw in the second quarter "points to a robust multiyear trajectory for the largest businesses in Honeywell portfolio." In the performance materials and technologies unit, performance was driven by double-digit growth in process solutions and UOP (the petrochemicals business). Advanced materials performance weighed on the segment, a result of "macro-driven softness" in the electronics and chemicals business. Though the safety and productivity solutions business remains pressured, we are pleased to see significant improvement in segment margin, even if it came in below expectations. Management also noted that the company's "long-cycle warehouse automation business is around trough levels as expected," an encouraging comment that points to potential improvement going forward. Honeywell building technologies benefited from 2% annual organic growth in building solutions that was offset by a 1% organic decline in products. Growth in fire products was offset by declines in security and building management systems. Guidance On a full-year basis, these targets (see chart) represent slight increases at the midpoint, as the lower-end forecasts for sales, segment margin, and earnings were all upwardly revised. Additionally, for both the full year and current quarter, earnings performance is being suppressed by pension liabilities. This amounts to a headwind of 13 cents per share in the third quarter and 55 cents per share for the full year. The full-year outlook did technically miss on every metric versus what analysts were looking, but a closer look indicates that the ranges provided bracket consensus estimates. That means the misses were at the midpoint, but the estimates may well still be achieved should performance come in closer to the top of the range. That was the case for the quarter with sales, earnings and segment margin all exceeding the midpoint of guidance, the latter of which also exceeded the high end of the previously provided range. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long HON. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. An aircraft engine is being tested at Honeywell Aerospace in Phoenix. Alwyn Scott | Reuters