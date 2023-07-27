30-year-old increased her salary by over $100K in 2 years using this simple job search strategy

Brianna Doe used to be terrified of salary negotiations — so much so, that she'd avoid asking for a raise, even if it meant leaving thousands of dollars on the table.

"Early in my career, I had a job offer rescinded in less than 24 hours after I asked for more money," the 30-year-old marketing director tells CNBC Make It. "It traumatized me a bit, I started to doubt what value I was bringing to the table."

Doe didn't realize she could be earning more until last year, while she was working remotely as a marketing manager at a Web3 startup in Phoenix.

She had applied to a few marketing jobs on LinkedIn during one slow afternoon at work, and a recruiter called her to discuss one of the opportunities.

"When I told her what my current salary was, she was horrified," Doe recalls. "She told me I should be earning at least $80,000-$90,000 more than what I was making, based on my skillset and experience."

At the time, Doe was earning about $75,000, according to financial documents reviewed by CNBC Make It.

That conversation alone was enough motivation for Doe to start taking the job search more seriously, and re-think her approach to salary negotiation.

Six weeks later, Doe landed a role that paid more than double her previous salary, about $155,000. Here's how she did it: