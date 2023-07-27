Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the stock market Thursday

My top 10 things to watch Thursday, July 27 1. Fed not a factor? The central bank on Wednesday approved an expected interest rate hike, taking the fed funds rate to highest level in more than 22 years. But the hikes to date have not hurt hiring except temporary workers, as Automatic Data (ADP), Paychex (PAYX) and Cintas (CTAS) are all acting well. The fact that they are straight up says the Federal Reserve isn't done with its battle against inflation, as these companies are the best barometers of the employment picture. A data dependent Fed has to hike if they are going to knock those three back. Baird raises its price target on ADP to $270 from $235. The Fed can't seem to break the back of housing or employment. 2. Why was Meta Platforms (META) so strong? The social media giant delivered a much better-than-expected second quarter Wednesday, with robust guidance for the current quarter. Good note from us on the results . How many companies can lose $10 billion on a project, the metaverse, that is not as good as the mixed-reality headset from Apple (AAPL), the Vision Pro, and still crush the numbers. The company moved up because of advertising. Messaging service WhatsApp is worth a lot. Lost $4 billion on its Reality Labs segment (metaverse), but company can do that because sales are accelerating. 3. Chipotle (CMG) is being misunderstood. The stock fell more than 9% on Wednesday in extended trading after the burrito chain reported mixed results — earnings beat, sales fell short vs. expectations. But the build out is real. The delivery system good. The make line will have a new engine of faster cooking. Should the company have made more money? Stock ran ahead as it always does. Forecast seems low. But it is the only restaurant chain that made its forecast with traffic, not with price, so it has the ability to take prices higher if it wants to. Keep track of Europe expansion, as well as in the Middle East (although Middle East is going to be franchised, not company-owned, so it won't count as much). CFO Jack Hartung does not see a limit to the number of new stores and they are really focused on suburbs because of the ROI of the "Chipotlanes." Let hot money come out before buying after reaching my $2000 target. KeyBanc and Wells Fargo lower their price targets, while Barclays raises. 4. YouTube is quietly becoming the biggest force behind the growth of Alphabet (GOOGL) and the NFL season ticket numbers are not in the numbers yet. 5. Flawless execution does nothing to help ServiceNow (NOW)? This is the best bellwether of today's AI companies as CEO Bill McDermott links his future to the use of it — even bringing out Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang as a key partner. Multiple PT boosts: Wells Fargo, TD Cowen, Barclays, Jefferies, Baird, MoffettNathanson. 6. Overlooked yesterday: "Last bad quarter" action in two consistent names, Thermo Fisher (TMO) and Danaher (DHR). TMO started down 15 and finished up one. Danaher climbs for third day. Looks like the pipe is improving. 7. Estee Lauder (EL) catches another downgrade. This Club name and Disney (DIS) are our two worst stocks. Both companies have indicated that there are two bad quarters ahead. That means you cannot bottom until a clearing event of all analysts downgrading. We are not there yet on either name. 8. Downgrades continue (other shoe dropping ) on RTX — this time it is Bank Of America, taking shares to hold from buy. The historically clockwork-like execution of RTX, which is in our Bullpen , is playing a negative role here. I think that we are close to a bottom, but Boeing (BA) could go up 30%, along with General Electric (GE). 9. Given the excellent quarter of Club name GE Healthcare (GEHC), we have reason to believe that GE is readying to sell a big chunk. We advise no buying until we get it. Day two of Microsoft (MSFT) decline should cause the stock to bottom. It hit our downside target of a loss of 15 points. If that floor holds more can be bought. 10. Honeywell (HON) with reset for new CEO Vimal Kupur. To be expected. Club position where we expected some short-term turbulence. It is a conference call stock. Here's the truth. Beat EPS, higher segment margin, revenue on target, backlog up. We'll have a deeper analysis for Club members this morning after we listen to management's call with investors. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

