Linde earns a price target boost after 18th consecutive earnings beat and raise

We are not surprised that shares of Linde (LIN) are flat Thursday after the industrial gas giant reported solid second-quarter results and raised its full-year outlook. We would be surprised if the stock stayed put for long. Sales in of $8.204 billion were down 3% from last year and missed estimates of $8.676 billion compiled by Refintiv. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.57 — up 15% year over year — exceeded the $3.48 estimate and it was at the high end of the company's guidance range of $3.40 to $3.50. Adjusted operating profit rose 15% to $2.286 billion, beating expectations of $2.131 billion. Bottom line Linde continues to operate at a high level, no matter the twists and turns in the global economy. Whether it be multi-decade high inflation, surging energy costs, or war in Europe, the company continues to find a way to optimize costs through productivity initiatives and grow its earnings at a double-digit clip. In the years ahead, earnings growth could start to accelerate due to the company's positioning clean energy as the world moves to clean energy, including government programs like the U.S.'s Inflation Reduction Act. Management still sees $50 billion of clean energy opportunities over the next decade, of which $9 billion to $10 billion will be decided on in the next few years. These projects will add to an already healthy backlog of sales. The stock isn't doing much on Thursday, but we are not discouraged by the weak action. There could be a few reasons behind the slight declines. For starters, the stock made a new all time high of $391.61 Wednesday and sometimes there's some selling after that happens. Secondly, it's pretty much expected that Linde will beat on earnings and raise its full-year outlook when it reports. That's what happens when your track record is as good as Linde's. The company has beaten and raised for 18 consecutive quarters, a streak that puts it in a league of its own. Unless it is a true blowout quarter, the reaction could be muted. It's the same set-up that played out when the company previously reported on April 27, but it didn't stop the stock from continuing to chug higher. We think the same could play out again due to appreciation for this consistent double-digit earnings grower. We are raising our price target to $410 from $390. Quarterly results Looking at the quarter, it may be surprising to see sales down 3% year over year and miss estimates by nearly $500 million. Don't be alarmed: There is a year-over-year factor that needs to be accounted for. You might remember that last year the global economy was going through a period of extraordinary energy inflation. Based on the contractual nature of some of Linde's business, it was able to pass through those higher energy costs to customers, which can have an impact on revenue but not profit dollars. Revenues can fluctuate up or down based on those costs, but the amount of money Linde makes does not change. A better way to look at Linde's underlying business is by reviewing growth from prices or a mix of sales and also volumes. This measures the underlying results of the company, and in this case, Linde grew sales by 6% from last year thanks to a 7% increase in price and mix, partially offset by a 1% decline in volumes. Some may ding the stock for the 1% decline in volume, but part of the drop can be easily explained away. Linde said one-quarter of the volume decline was due to lower on-site volumes in the U.S. Gulf Coast due to more customer outages compared to last year. However, most of those customers are already back online and therefore Linde expects volumes to improve sequentially in the third quarter. The other three-fourths of the decline relates to the EMEA region (Europe, the Middle East and Africa), which had a 4% drop in volumes driven primarily by industrial onsite customers. But what Linde lost on the volume said it was able to make up for with strong margins. Excluding the impact of cost pass-through, margins expanded in the region by an impressive 350 basis points, which is a product of productivity initiatives and strong pricing. And by the way, the company continues to do an excellent job expanding margins. On a company wide basis, operating margins excluding cost pass throughs expanded 350 basis points year over year and 50 basis points sequentially. This helped it deliver a 24.9% after-tax return on capital, a new record high. Guidance Linde raised its full-year adjusted EPS outlook to the range of $13.80 to $14.00, up from its prior view of $13.45 to $13.85. This new midpoint of $13.90, which reflects growth of 13% from last year, is above the consensus estimate of $13.79. Importantly, it assumes no economic improvement at the upper end, meaning if the global economy gets improves there should be upside. For the third quarter, Linde anticipates adjusted EPS growing 12% to 15% from last year to the range of $3.48 to $3.58. This $3.53 midpoint is a penny above estimates. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long LIN. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

Tanks of hydrogen stand near a hydrogen electrolysis plant. Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images