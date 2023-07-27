Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Southwest Airlines, Meta Platforms, Align Technology, EBay and more

Check out the companies making headlines in early morning trading.

Southwest Airlines — The carrier slid 6% premarket after reporting a mixed financial update early Thursday. Southwest said business revenues are continuing to recover, but not yet back to back to pre-pandemic levels, cited higher costs, including raising its jet fuel forecast for the full year to $2.70-2.80 per gallon from an earlier $2.60-2.70.

Chipotle Mexican Grill — Shares of the burrito chain fell more than 8% after its latest financial update showed sales fell short of Wall Street expectations. Chipotle reported $2.51 billion in revenue, while analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected revenue of $2.53 billion.

Edwards Lifesciences — The company saw its shares fall 6% after it posted slightly better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the second quarter but issued weaker than expected guidance. A forward earnings forecast of 55 cents to 61 cents per share excluding items fell below analysts' estimate of 63 cents per share, according to FactSet.

Ebay — Shares of the e-commerce giant fell nearly 6% after issuing weak guidance for the current quarter. The company anticipates third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 96 cents to $1.01 per share, while analysts polled by FactSet estimated $1.02 in earnings.

Align Technology — The orthodontics company surged 14% after posting adjusted earnings late Wednesday of $2.22 per share for the second quarter, beating estimates of $2.03 per share, according to Refinitiv. Revenue for the quarter also topped estimates, and revenue guidance for the year was above analyst expectations.

Meta Platforms — The Facebook parent jumped nearly 9% after reporting earnings and revenue for the second quarter that topped analysts' estimates. Meta also issued a better-than-expected forecast for the current period amid a rebound in digital advertising.

Lam Research — Shares of the semiconductor equipment maker rose 3% after the company reported a strong quarter late Wednesday. Lam posted adjusted earnings of $5.98 per share, beating estimates by 91 cents per share, per Refinitiv. Revenue of $3.21 billion topped expectations of $3.13 billion. Financial surpassed estimates as well.

McDonald's — The dominant fast food chain rose more than 1% after posting earnings and revenue Thursday that topped Wall Street expectations. McDonald's cited a rebound in China sales as well as success from its Grimace Birthday Meal. Same-store sales grew 11.7% in the second quarter.

Honeywell — Shares of the industrial company fell 1.6% after Honeywell reported a mixed second quarter. The company earned an adjusted $2.23 a share on $9.15 billion of revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting $2.21 per share on $9.17 billion of revenue. The thermostat maker saw sales decline year over year for its safety and productivity solutions products.

Mattel — The toymaker's shares slipped about 1% after it announced the departure of Richard Dickson, chief operating officer, who is leaving to become CEO of Gap. The Barbie maker also posted second-quarter adjusted earnings of 10 cents a share on revenue of $1.09 billion. Analysts called for a per-share loss of 2 cents and revenue of $1 billion, per Refinitiv.

ServiceNow — Shares of the tech company dipped about 1% despite ServiceNow second quarter results beating estimates on the top and bottom lines. ServiceNow reported $2.37 in adjusted earnings per share on $2.15 billion of revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were looking for $2.05 per share on $2.13 billion of revenue. Several Wall Street analysts cited guidance that pointed to slowing growth on a constant currency basis in the third quarter as a potential concern.

Comcast — Shares of the NBC and Xfinity parent advanced more than 2% after reporting strong earnings Thursday morning, citing higher prices that offset slowing broadband growth. It also said subscribers for its Peacock streaming service nearly doubled to 24 million compared to the same period a year ago.

Imax — The big screen movie company added 6.4% following a strong second-quarter report. IMAX earned 26 cents per share, excluding one-time items, on $98 million in revenue, while analysts polled by Refinitiv anticipated 16 cents per share and $86.6 million. Management said that last weekend was one of the best global box office performances ever and that an accelerated rate of signups and installations signals positive long-term growth.

Sunnova Energy — Shares of the solar company slid more than 7% following weaker-than-expected financial results in the second quarter. Sunnova posted a wider-than-expected loss of 74 cents per share, while analysts expected a loss of 42 cents per share, according to FactSet. Revenue came in at $166.4 million compared to expectations of $195.5 million.

