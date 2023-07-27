Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Intel, Ford, Roku, Enphase Energy and more

3,760 Enphase microinverters will power the drying and storage of more than 50,000 tons of California rice at Strain Ranches in Arbuckle, California, Feb. 19, 2013.

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading.

Intel — The technology stock jumped nearly 6% as investors cheered a return to profitability and better-than-expected guidance. Intel projected third-quarter adjusted earnings of 20 cents per share, compared with estimates of 16 cents per share, according to Refinitiv.

Ford — The auto giant added 1% after raising full-year guidance and beating expectations for the second quarter. Ford reported 72 cents in adjusted earnings per share on $42.43 billion, while analysts surveyed by Refinitiv estimated 55 cents earned and $40.38 billion in revenue.

Roku — Shares of the streamer advanced 8.5% following a better-than-expected quarterly report. The company lost 76 cents per share in the second quarter, a narrower loss than the consensus estimate of $1.26 compiled by Refinitiv. Roku's revenue also came in better than anticipated, with the company posting $847 million against a $775 million estimate.

First Solar — The solar stock gained 6.6% after solidly beating Wall Street expectations in the second quarter. First Solar earned $1.59 per share and saw $811 million in revenue, while analysts surveyed by Refinitiv anticipated 96 cents earned per share on $721 million of revenue.

Enphase Energy — Enphase tumbled 12% after the solar stock gave a mixed financial report. The company said it earned $1.47 per share, adjusted, ahead of the $1.25 per share estimated by analysts, per Refinitiv. But revenue missed the consensus estimate by $11 million, coming in at $711 million.

Sweetgreen — The salad chain slid 7% after missing revenue expectations for the second quarter. The company reported $153 million while analysts polled by Refinitiv forecast $157 million.

Dexcom — The medical device stock rose 2% after delivering better quarterly earnings and forward guidance than Wall Street anticipated. The firm reported 34 cents earned per share, excluding items, on revenue of $871.3 million. Analysts polled by FactSet expected 23 cents per share and $841.2 million in revenue. Dexcom raised full-year revenue guidance to between $3.5 billion and $3.55 billion, while the average analyst predicted $3.5 billion.

T-Mobile — The telecommunications stock shed 1.6% on a mixed earnings report for the second quarter. T-Mobile earned $1.86 per share, above the analyst consensus estimate of $1.69, per Refinitiv. But revenue came in weaker than expected, with T-Mobile reporting $19.2 billion despite Wall Street forecasting $19.31 billion.

Boston Beer — Shares climbed 9% after the alcoholic beverage company reaffirmed guidance for the full year and gave a strong quarterly report. Boston Beer posted $4.72 in earnings per share on $603 million in revenue, while analysts polled by Refinitiv expected $3.43 per share and $593 million in revenue.