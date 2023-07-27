The Dow has been on a roll not seen in decades. Here's how our 8 stocks in the index have fared

The Dow Jones Industrial Average — home to eight Club holdings — is riding its longest winning streak in nearly four decades, closing in positive territory for each of the past 13 trading days. The last time the blue-chip Dow advanced for 13-straight sessions was January 1987. Warren Buffett hadn't started building his legendary stake in Coca-Cola (KO), Paul Volcker ran the Federal Reserve and now-defunct F. W. Woolworth Company was still a member of the Dow. Over its 1987 streak, the Dow climbed to 2,104.47, from roughly 1,895.95 — a gain of 11%. This time around, the 30-stock average's gain has been more modest. After closing at 33,734.88 on July 7, the Dow finished Wednesday's session at 35,520.12 — an increase of 5.3%. If the Dow were to finish higher Thursday, it would tie the stock benchmark's longest winning streak ever, which was in June 1897. The Dow was created the year prior. Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust, the portfolio the Club uses for investing, owns just over a quarter of the stocks in the Dow. And here's how the these eight Club-and-Dow names have fared during the index's impressive recent run. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has been the leading Club-and-Dow stock during the Dow's recent run, gaining 8.5% from the close on July 7 through Wednesday. The pharmaceutical firm's overall performance has largely been powered by its strong earnings report on July 20, which sparked a 6.1% jump in the stock that day. Taking advantage of that strength, we trimmed our position Monday amid continued uncertainty around J & J's legal troubles . Enterprise software firm Salesforce (CRM) was the second-strongest Club-and-Dow stock during the 13-day winning streak — gaining 7.6% — despite closing in the red for seven of those sessions. Its overall performance was significantly helped by strong days between July 10 and July 13, during which sentiment was aided by the company announcing its first price increase in seven years . Industrial Caterpillar (CAT) has been a relatively steady performer during the Dow's run, finishing higher in nine of the past 13 sessions and climbing 5.4% overall. Its best single-day jump came July 18, when it rose 2.5%. After falling out of favor on Wall Street earlier this year, Caterpillar has finally started to get its due. Since May 31, the stock has risen more than 25%. Procter & Gamble (PG) has been an even steadier performer than Caterpillar over the past 13 trading days, falling in just two of those sessions. Overall, P & G stock — which has been in the Dow since 1932 — gained 3.5% during the the 13-day streak. However, the stock came under pressure Thursday ahead of the consumer staples' fiscal fourth-quarter earnings release Friday morning. Investors will be closely watching developments around P & G's profit margins. Honeywell 's (HON) 2.5% gain amid the Dow's 13-session winning streak is being wiped away by the stock's post-earnings slide Thursday. Investors appear disappointed by Honeywell's lighter-than-expected guidance, pushing shares down more than 4%, to under $200 each. However, the Club views the decline opportunistically, and on Thursday upgraded our rating on the stock to a 1, meaning we'd be buyers here. Apple 's (AAPL) solid 2% rise since the July 7 close comes ahead of the iPhone maker's earnings release next week. In general, Wall Street analysts have gotten even more bullish on the tech colossus going into the Aug. 3 print. This will be Apple's first quarterly report since announcing the Vision Pro headset in June . We'll be listening in for management commentary on iPhone demand, along with feedback the company has received since Vision Pro was unveiled and color on its planned commercial launch next year. Microsoft 's (MSFT) roughly flat overall performance during the Dow's streak, squeaking out a just 0.2% gain, is due in large part to the stock's 3.8% decline Wednesday. Shares fell in response to the company on Tuesday issuing light guidance and indicating that spending is ramping up to support artificial intelligence initiatives. Microsoft otherwise had contributed positively to the Dow's run, at one point rising for six straight sessions between July 11 and July 18. Walt Disney (DIS) is the only Club-and-Dow stock to be in the red over the course of the winning streak, falling 3.1%, thanks to a couple significantly down sessions. And that's hardly a surprise. As Jim Cramer wrote Thursday , Disney has been one of our most-frustrating positions throughout 2023, and it may not be out of the woods just yet. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long JNJ, CRM, CAT, PG, AAPL, HON, MSFT and DIS. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

People walk by Wall Street Bull in the Financial District on March 07, 2023 in New York City. Spencer Platt | Getty Images