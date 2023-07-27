CNBC Investing Club

The Dow has been on a roll not seen in decades. Here's how our 8 stocks in the index have fared

Kevin Stankiewicz@in/kevinstankiewicz@kevin_stank
People walk by Wall Street Bull in the Financial District on March 07, 2023 in New York City.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images

The Dow Jones Industrial Average — home to eight Club holdings — is riding its longest winning streak in nearly four decades, closing in positive territory for each of the past 13 trading days.