These stocks have upward momentum heading into their earnings reports next week

Despite a mixed earnings season so far, analysts are still optimistic on a host of stocks that have yet to report. By this week's end, more than half of S & P 500 companies will have reported quarterly earnings, according to Earnings Scout. Of the companies that have reported so far, about 81% have beaten analyst expectations, per FactSet data. As analysts and traders look to the second half of the earnings season, these are some of the stocks with upward momentum heading into their reports. CNBC Pro screened S & P 500 stocks for those that are reporting next week and have seen the average analyst raise earnings estimates by at least 10% when looking over a three- and six-month period. These stocks have also had their average targets for share prices raised in the last three months. Here are six that made the list: Resort-and-casino operator MGM Resorts International made the list and is slated to report next Wednesday. The stock has gained more than 50% this year. Gaming stocks have been followed closely as analysts considered how China's economic reopening would help operations in Macao, a popular gambling destination on the Pearl River, and monitored demand in Las Vegas. The average expectation for MGM's earnings per share have skyrocketed more than 500% over the last three months and nearly 200% in the last six. MGM YTD mountain MGM's 2023 Electronic Arts is also set to report next week, after analysts raised earnings expectations by nearly 20% from three months ago and 30% from six months ago. The video game stock, scheduled to issue results on Tuesday, has advanced more than 12% this year. Construction equipment maker Caterpillar , which has gainedmore than 8% this year, lagging the S & P 500, also made the list. Earnings expectations are up about 17.5% in the last three months. Caterpillar reports Tuesday. JPMorgan analyst Tami Zakaria Caterpillar remains the top pick in the space. Investors focused only on the backlog should also look at pricing changes, the analyst wrote. "We believe the stock should continue to glide up given end market demand remains resilient in large non-resi[dential] construction projects, [oil and gas] and mining," Zakaria said in a note to clients last week. "We also see potential upside to 2H estimates as the expected dealer destocking headwind in 2H23 will likely be partially offset by strength in sales to end users." Molson Coors , NRG Energy and ON Semiconductor also showed up on the screen. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report