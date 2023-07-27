Most parents make this money mistake, and it's hurting their children’s financial independence

It can be hard for young people to build credit, but some parents seem to think they have it figured out.

They often start by adding their teenager as an authorized user on their credit card. That can help children practice healthy credit habits when they're young.

However, what's considered a wise strategy is fraught with pitfalls, according to Erik Beguin, CEO of Austin Capital Bank and former member of the Consumer Financial Protection Community Bank Advisory Council.

Children "piggy-backing" on a parent's credit history forgoes the opportunity for children to build their own credit profile, Beguin said. Because authorized users are not responsible for paying the credit card bill, those payments won't show up on their credit report and contribute to their own payment history in the eyes of the credit bureaus.

Beguin recommends adding your child as a "co-signer" instead. That way, they take on the risk — and reward — that comes with being responsible for the bill.

Co-signing on credit cards can help your children build healthy credit while they're young to ensure they won't need to lean on you in the future, Derek Miser, a financial advisor and president of Miser Wealth Partners in Knoxville, Tennessee, also said.

However, in this case, you may be responsible for their debt if your child cannot pay it back.