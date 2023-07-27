CNBC Investing Club

Two Big Tech names and a luxury retailer made headlines. Here's our take on each

Morgan Chittum@morgan_chittum
Rafael Henrique | Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images

Club holdings Meta Platforms (META), Microsoft (MSFT) and Estee Lauder (EL) all made headlines Thursday surrounding solid quarterly earnings, regulatory challenges and analyst downgrades. The Club remains highly bullish on these two Big Tech names, while continuing to muddle through with our embattled China-exposed cosmetics-retail play.