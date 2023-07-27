Ukraine war live updates: Russia's Shoigu meets North Korea's Kim Jong Un; one killed, port infrastructure damaged in Russian missile attack on Odesa

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to discuss military issues and regional security, state media reported Thursday.

One security guard was killed and port infrastructure damaged after an overnight missile attack struck Ukraine's Odesa region, according to the region's governor.

A cargo terminal was also damaged in the attack as Russia has stepped up its attacks on Odesa's ports following Moscow's withdrawal from the Black Sea grain deal last week.

NATO said Wednesday it would increase patrols around the Black Sea to counter Russian threats to ports and ships after its withdrawal from the U.N.-brokered grain deal.

Elsewhere, U.S. President Joe Biden ordered the government to start sharing information about potential Russian war crimes in Ukraine with the International Criminal Court in the Hague, a U.S. official familiar with the matter said Wednesday.