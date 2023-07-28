Apple and these other companies reporting next week have a history of outperforming earnings expectations

Next week marks both the busiest week and the halfway point of this earnings season, and some stocks are sure to outperform after they announce their results. Almost a third of the S & P 500 companies will be reporting throughout the week. Investors will closely eye the results of tech captains Apple and Amazon , as well as chipmakers Qualcomm and Advanced Micro Devices . Starbucks and Kraft Heinz will also announce their earnings, which Wall Street will look at for insights to the strength of consumer spending. Although not an exact science, companies whose quarterly results exceed analyst estimates could see their shares rise in resulting enthusiasm. On the other hand, stocks whose quarterly results fall below expectations could be at risk of a sell-off. CNBC Pro screened for the companies scheduled to report earnings next week that also have a record of outperforming the Street's expectations. The following stocks have topped analyst expectations for earnings at least 70% of the time, and on average rise at least 1% following their earnings report, according to data from Bespoke Investment Group. Take a look at the names that made the list: HubSpot Customer relations management company HubSpot is the most consistent earnings outperformer on the list, with a 100% record of beating earnings and revenue estimates. The company's shares surge nearly 4.8% the day after it announces its results. Bank of America this week named the stock one of its top picks, citing potential tailwinds from artificial intelligence interest. Shares have jumped 93% year to date and are already above the consensus analyst price target. Apple The maker of the iPhone, iMac and iPad is set to report results Thursday after the bell. Cupertino, California-based Apple has beaten earnings and revenue estimates 89% and 78% of the time, respectively. Its shares rise an average 1.37% following its earnings reports. Nearly 80% of analysts covering the stock rate it a buy, according to Refinitiv. The consensus analyst price target is 1.3% below the stock's trading price as of Friday morning, suggesting it may be due for a pullback or targets are poised to rise. Yum China The Chinese restaurant holdings company, which includes KFC and Pizza Hut, has a record of topping earnings estimates 73% of the time. Shares have added approximately 1.13% after it releases its earnings. The stock has gained more than 9% year to date, lagging the wider market. The average price target on shares suggests shares could rally more than 21%, according to Refinitiv. Yum China is scheduled to report its quarterly earnings Monday after the bell. Steve Madden Footwear maker Steve Madden also made the list. The company has a 75% record of beating earnings estimates and tops revenue forecasts 71% of the time. The stock rises 1.67% on average on the day following its earnings announcement. Shares are trading 6.3% and 5% higher in 2023 and over the past 12 months, respectively, underperforming the broader market. Steve Madden releases its results Wednesday before the bell. — CNBC's Michael Bloom and Fred Imbert contributed to this report.