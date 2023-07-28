Equities rise on fresh signs the Fed is 'winning battle against inflation'

Every weekday the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer holds a "Morning Meeting" livestream at 10:20 a.m. ET. Here's a recap of Friday's key moments. Equities rise on inflation data Watch Ford Monitor earnings 1. Equities rise on inflation data U.S. stocks climbed higher Friday following the release of the personal consumption expenditures price index , which posted its lowest annual increase in nearly two years. The metric is a key gauge of inflation for the Federal Reserve, which on Wednesday raised interest rates by another 25 basis points. Friday's data is "just another sign that the Fed and [Chair Jerome] Powell are winning this battle against inflation while also keeping the economy quite strong," said Jeff Marks, the Club's director of portfolio analysis. The S & P 500 rose 1.15% and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped more than 2% in late morning trading, while Treasury yields moved lower. 2. Watch Ford Ford Motor (F) stock fell more than 4% Friday, to around $13 a share, after reporting second-quarter results Thursday evening. Although the company raised its outlook for full-year profit and free-cash flow, investors are weighing significant losses at the automaker's electric-vehicle division. Ford is struggling to maintain strong pricing power for EVs because demand is cooling more broadly. Still, Marks described the stock's tumble as a "disappointing reaction" to a strong quarter. 3. Monitor earnings Procter and Gamble (PG) posted solid fiscal fourth-quarter results on Friday, beating Wall Street estimates. We like that commodity costs are finally improving for Procter and Gamble, but think the company's 2024 fiscal guide was a bit light. Shares of P & G soared more than 3% on the news, to just under $157 apiece. Stay tuned for an in-depth Club analysis on the results later Friday. Meanwhile, 10 additional Club names are set to report next week — including Apple (AAPL), Caterpillar (CAT), Emerson Electric (EMR) and Stanley Black & Decker (SWK), to name a few. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long F, PG, CAT, EMR, SWK, AAPL. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.