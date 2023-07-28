CNBC Investing Club

Here's why this AI chipmaker continues to outflank the competition

thumbnail
Kevin Stankiewicz@in/kevinstankiewicz@kevin_stank
Jen-Hsun Huang, president and chief executive officer of Nvidia Corp., speaks during the company's event at Mobile World Congress Americas in Los Angeles, California, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.
Patrick T. Fallon | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Intel (INTC) may have jumped over Wall Street's low bar in the second quarter, but the embattled chipmaker's results further highlight rival Nvidia (NVDA) as the semiconductor firm to beat in the nascent race to dominate artificial intelligence.