How the world went from a semiconductor shortage to a major glut

In this article MU Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

Wong Yu Liang | Moment | Getty Images

Memory chip oversupply

Two types of chips are in oversupply right now: NAND and DRAM memory. These go into devices like laptops and also servers in data centers. The glut came after companies began to stockpile chips amid the shortage to build up inventories. But then the economy slowed down. Demand for products like smartphones and laptops has dropped off in a big way — particularly as many people bought them during the pandemic. "So, the makers of these end products stopped ordering chips and instead focused on selling through the inventory they already had," Peter Hanbury, partner in the telecoms, media and technology practice at Bain & Company, told CNBC. "This led to a strong 'bullwhip' effect for the semiconductor markers further back in the supply chain where sky high demand during the chip shortage suddenly dried up as end markets stopped ordering chips and instead focused on selling through the inventory they already had." Not all types of semiconductors are in oversupply, however, with demand for chips from the auto sector remaining strong. Hanbury said that some chips made for specific purposes are not easy to exchange for other semiconductors, and so "their lead times and prices are improving but remain quite high."

From profit boost to income plunge

The pandemic-induced shortage of semiconductors helped boost chip makers' profits as prices jumped. This included Samsung, the world's largest memory chip manufacturer. This year, however, Samsung and its rivals SK Hynix and Micron, have had a tough time. Samsung on Thursday said operating profit for the second quarter plunged 95% year-on-year. Meanwhile, SK Hynix swung to a loss in the second quarter versus a profit in the same period last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the world's largest chipmaker, said last week that net income for the second quarter fell 23.3% from a year ago. It was its first quarterly profit decline in 4 years. Looking ahead, the PC market appears weak, which is likely to impact Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron. For TSMC, the global smartphone market — a major revenue driver — is also under pressure. "The smartphone market is still the biggest part of TSMC's revenue. That part is still not seeing any meaningful pick up," Sze Ho Ng, an analyst at China Renaissance Securities, told CNBC via phone.

Chip balance soon?