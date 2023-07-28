Ukraine war live updates: Putin praises 'militant friendship' with North Korea; U.S. intelligence highlights China's economic support for Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday praised his country's close friendship with North Korea and vowed to step up economic, political and security ties with the isolated state in a letter shared with President Kim Jong Un as Russian and Chinese delegates gathered in Pyongyang for Korean War Armistice celebrations.

An unclassified U.S. intelligence report released Thursday pointed to increase in China's economic support for Russia as it seeks to mitigate the effect of Western sanctions.

The assessment by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said that China has "become an even more critical economic partner for Russia since the invasion of Ukraine" and that it is "pursuing a variety of economic support mechanisms for Russia that mitigate both the impact of Western sanctions and export controls."

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video Thursday saying that Ukrainian forces have recaptured the village of Staromaiorske, as Kyiv steps up its counteroffensive near the border of the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Elsewhere, Britain's Ministry of Defense said that the war in Ukraine will "almost certainly" compound food insecurity across Africa for at least the next two years.