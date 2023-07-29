How artificial intelligence is helping hire, promote and train workers

As artificial intelligence becomes more prevalent in business, HR departments are at the forefront of capitalizing on its potential.

A majority of HR leaders are already using AI for a variety of functions, according to a 2022 survey from Eightfold AI. Another 92% of survey respondents expected to enlarge their reliance on AI capabilities for at least one HR function in the next 12 to 18 months.

The functions with which AI can assist HR teams run the gamut, including managing employee records, processing payroll, administering benefits, and composing emails to address repetitive inquiries. AI's powerful ability to analyze vast amounts of data and provide valuable feedback almost instantaneously can increase the efficiency and productivity of HR departments.

"If used in the right way, [AI] should make the day more fulfilling. [HR teams can] really spend more time on the things that are essentially human, as opposed to things that can be very much augmented or done by AI," said Benjamin Sesser, CEO of BrightHire, an HR technology company.

For example, analyzing the open-ended text comments in employee surveys can be a time-consuming and even challenging process. With AI, responses can be distilled quickly and sharply, helping HR teams get a better grasp of the supplied answers. Sesser says that answering policy questions "and triaging the ones that actually need somebody to provide more context" can also free up valuable time.

On the recruiting side, Sesser says that AI can take notes during an interview, relieving the HR interviewer of the drudgery and allowing them to engage more directly with the candidate in front of them. Besides providing a written transcript of the session, AI can also suggest interview questions to be asked to ensure that all the pertinent items are covered.

"AI is going to be a transformational technology in the future of work. It's really an important time right now for people to understand the change, so that they can be on the floor of both, crafting their organization's success by applying it, but also their personal success," Sesser said.