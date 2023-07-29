CNBC Investing Club

On tap this week: Jobs report plus 10 key earnings. Here's what we want to see

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
CEO of Apple Tim Cook arrives at the Sun Valley Lodge for the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, July 11, 2023.
Kevin Dietsch | Getty Images

All three major averages advanced for the week, powered by strong mega-cap earnings and favorable inflation data. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite led with a 2% gain, while the S&P 500 increased about 1% and the Dow rose 0.6%. Thursday snapped a 13-day winning streak for the 30-stock Dow average, a stretch not seen since 1987.