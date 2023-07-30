CNBC Investing Club

The Fed may be about to crash the plane, but the focus should be on profits

Jim Cramer@jimcramer
Jerome Powell, chairman of the US Federal Reserve, during a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
Al Drago | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Consider the role of the strategist in modern-day portfolio management. Her primary goal is to figure out if the Federal Reserve is going to stop raising interest rates. She has to try to figure out why the longer end of the yield curve is predicting a recession.