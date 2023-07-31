61% of Americans say they are living paycheck to paycheck even as inflation cools

By many measures, consumers who have been squeezed by higher prices should be experiencing some relief.

Recent releases show that, at least compared with the soaring inflation from a year ago, prices have begun to ease. The consumer price index, which measures inflation, increased 3% from a year ago, which is the lowest level since March 2021, while the personal consumption expenditures price index also notched the lowest annual level in more than two years.

And yet, as of June, 61% of adults still say they are living paycheck to paycheck, according to a new LendingClub report, unchanged from a year ago.

Lower-income workers have been the hardest hit by price spikes, particularly for food and other staples, since those expenses account for a bigger share of the budget, studies show. Roughly three-quarters of consumers annually earning less than $50,000 and 65% of those earning between $50,000 and $100,000 were living paycheck to paycheck in June, based on LendingClub's numbers.

Fewer top earners have been struggling to make ends meet. Of those earning $100,000 or more, only 45% reported living paycheck to paycheck, the report found.

A majority, or 52%, of adults, including high earners, said they have felt more financial stressed since before the Covid pandemic began in 2020, according to a separate CNBC Your Money Financial Confidence Survey conducted in March — largely due to inflation, rising interest rates and a lack of savings.

That survey found that 58% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck.