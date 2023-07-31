A.I. is on a collision course with white-collar, high-paid jobs — and with unknown impact

Tomml | E+ | Getty Images

The notion of technological advancement upending the job market isn't a new phenomenon. Robots and automation, for example, have become a mainstay of factory floors and assembly lines. And it has had various effects on the workplace, by displacing, changing, enhancing or creating jobs, experts said. related investing news A.I. is changing national security systems. Here's what's ahead for defense stocks Artificial intelligence — a relatively nascent and fast-moving type of technology — will undoubtedly do the same, experts said. However, it's likely such tech will target a different segment of the American workforce than has been the case in the past. "AI is distinguished from past technologies that have come over the last 100-plus years," said Rakesh Kochhar, an expert on employment trends and a senior researcher at Pew Research Center, a nonpartisan think tank. "It is reaching up from the factory floors into the office spaces where white-collar, higher-paid workers tend to be." "Will it be a slow-moving force or a tsunami? That's unknown," Kochhar added.

About 1 in 5 American workers have 'high exposure' to AI

Conversely, 23% of American workers have low exposure to AI, according to the Pew report. These workers — like barbers, dishwashers, firefighters, pipelayers, nannies and other child care workers — tend to do general physical activities that AI (at least, in its current form) can't easily replicate. The remaining share of jobs — 58% — have varying AI exposure. In 2022, workers in the most exposed jobs earned $33 per hour, on average, versus $20 in jobs with the least exposure, according to the Pew study, which leveraged U.S. Department of Labor data from the Occupational Information Network.

Which workers may win and lose with AI

Fear of technology and its ability to destroy jobs has been around since the Industrial Revolution, said Harry Holzer, a professor at Georgetown University and former chief economist at the federal Labor Department. "To date, these fears have been mostly wrong — but not entirely," Holzer wrote recently. Over time, automation often creates as many jobs as it destroys, added Holzer, the author of the 2022 book titled "Shifting Paradigms" about the digital economy. Technology makes some workers more productive. That reduces costs and prices for goods and services, leading consumers to "feel richer" and spend more, which fuels new job creation, he said. In advanced economies like the U.S., new technologies have a negative short-term impact on net jobs, causing total employment to fall by 2 percentage points, according to Gene Kindberg-Hanlon, a World Bank economist. However, the impact swings "modestly positive" after four years, he found.

However, some workers "lose out," Holzer said. That group largely includes workers who are substituted by technology — those directly replaced by machines and then forced to compete. "Digital automation since the 1980s has added to labor market inequality, as many production and clerical workers saw their jobs disappear or their wages decline," Holzer said. Business owners, who generally reap more profit and less need for labor, are often the winners, he said. The "new automation" of the future — including AI — has the potential to "cause much more worker displacement and inequality than older generations of automation," perhaps eliminating jobs for millions of vehicle drivers, retail workers, lawyers, accountants, finance specialists and health-care workers, among many others, he said. It will also create new challenges and needs like retraining or reskilling; those may have knock-on effects, like child care needs for disadvantaged workers, Holzer said.