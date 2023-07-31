Apple's iPhone 15 Pro will reportedly feature new charging port, titanium edges

Apple is preparing to unveil its next generation of devices this fall, and the high-end iPhone 15 models will reportedly feature some major changes.

The company has used its proprietary Lightning charger for iPhones since 2012, but the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be compatible with USB-C charging, according to a report from Bloomberg. The report said the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models will feature titanium edges instead of stainless steel. That may help make those phones a bit lighter.

USB-C is used by most modern gadgets, from Android phones and tablets to most of Apple's iPads and some of Amazon's Kindle eReaders. It means you'll be able to carry one charger that will work with all of your devices.

Ministers from EU member states gave final approval to a common charger law late last year, which means that by 2024, electronic devices — including mobile phones and tablets — will need to support USB-C charging. In other words, Apple's Lightning charger will no longer cut it in some markets.

"Obviously we'll have to comply," Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, said at The Wall Street Journal Tech Live conference in October.

Apple is also considering raising the price of its high-end iPhone Pros, according to Bloomberg. Since 2019, the company has sold a high-end iPhone Pro that starts in the U.S. at $999 and a Max model with a bigger screen that starts at $1,099.

Apple did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.