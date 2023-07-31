LIVE UPDATES
Asia markets rise ahead of business activity surveys out of China
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets rose ahead of business activity data and inflation reports from countries around the region this week.
On Monday, China will release its July purchasing managers index for both the manufacturing and non-manufacturing sector.
Expectations from economists polled by Reuters are that the PMI for the manufacturing sector will come in at 49.2, which will mean that the sector will stay in contraction territory for a fourth straight month.
Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 20,160, pointing to a stronger open compared to compared to the HSI's close of 19,916.56. This would be the first time that the HSI breached the 20,000 mark in over a month.
Japan's Nikkei 225 popped 1.11% at the open, while the Topix saw a larger gain of 1.27%.
South Korea's Kospi opened 0.65% up and the Kosdaq climbed 1.21%.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 also rose 0.22%, as investors prepare for the Reserve Bank of Australia's rate decision on Tuesday, with economists polled by Reuters expecting a 25 basis points hike in its benchmark policy rate to 4.35%.
On Friday in the U.S., all three major indexes gained as June data for the personal consumption expenditures price index continued to show easing inflation. Core PCE gained 0.2% month-over-month, and core PCE rose 4.1% from the year-ago period, lower than the anticipated 4.2%
The Dow rose 0.5%, while the S&P 500 added and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.90%.
— CNBC's Sarah Min and Alex Harring contributed to this report
Japan's industrial production in June lower than expected
Japan's industrial output climbed 2% in June compared to the month before, lower than the 2.4% expected by economists polled by Reuters.
The preliminary report also showed that on a year on year basis, industrial output fell 0.4%, a sharp reversal from the 3.1% rise seen in May.
Japan's ministry of economy, trade, and industry said that the production of motor vehicles, electronic parts and devices, as well as machinery mainly contributed to the increase in June.
— Lim Hui Jie
— Evelyn Cheng
Technology stocks rally, lift Nasdaq
Technology stocks climbed on Friday, boosting the Nasdaq Composite by more than 2% midday Friday.
Major gainers included technology giants and semiconductor stocks. Alphabet, Amazon and Netflix rose about 3% each, while Meta Platforms jumped more than 4%, bringing its weekly gains to nearly 11%. Nvidia added 2%, while Applied Materials and KLA Corp gained more than 4% each. Tesla surged 4%.
Lucid Group jumped nearly 8%, while Intel rallied nearly 7% on better-than-expected earnings and a return to profitability. Other gainers included Chinese technology stocks JD.com and PDD, last up about 5% and 7%, respectively.
— Samantha Subin
Communication services sector outperforms in S&P 500
Communication services outpaced the S&P 500 on Friday. The sector was higher by 1.8%.
Major advancers included Meta Platforms, which was up more than 2.8%. Warner Bros. Discovery gained 2.5%. Alphabet added 2.4%.
— Sarah Min
Employment cost index rose less than expected in Q2
The employment cost index, a measure the Federal Reserve considers an important indicator of underlying inflation, increased less than expected in the second quarter.
The index rose 1% for the three-month period ending in June, slightly below the 1.1% estimate, the Labor Department reported Friday.
On an annual basis, compensation costs increased 4.5%, slightly ahead of the 4.1% increase for core inflation as reported Friday by the Commerce Department. That annual ECI level was below the 5.1% pace from the previous year.
—Jeff Cox
Key Fed inflation rate falls to lowest annual rate in nearly 2 years
Inflation showed further signs of cooling in June, according to a gauge released Friday that the Federal Reserve follows closely.
The personal consumption expenditures price index excluding food and energy increased just 0.2% from the previous month, in line with the Dow Jones estimate, the Commerce Department said.
So-called core PCE rose 4.1% from a year ago, compared to the estimate for 4.2%. The annual rate was the lowest since September 2021.
— Jeff Cox