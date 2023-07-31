Asia markets rise ahead of business activity surveys out of China

SHENZHEN, CHINA - AUGUST 26: An aerial view of the Shenzhen skyline on August 26, 2020 in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province of China. (Photo by He Shaoping/VCG via Getty Images)

Asia-Pacific markets rose ahead of business activity data and inflation reports from countries around the region this week.

On Monday, China will release its July purchasing managers index for both the manufacturing and non-manufacturing sector.

Expectations from economists polled by Reuters are that the PMI for the manufacturing sector will come in at 49.2, which will mean that the sector will stay in contraction territory for a fourth straight month.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 20,160, pointing to a stronger open compared to compared to the HSI's close of 19,916.56. This would be the first time that the HSI breached the 20,000 mark in over a month.

Japan's Nikkei 225 popped 1.11% at the open, while the Topix saw a larger gain of 1.27%.

South Korea's Kospi opened 0.65% up and the Kosdaq climbed 1.21%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 also rose 0.22%, as investors prepare for the Reserve Bank of Australia's rate decision on Tuesday, with economists polled by Reuters expecting a 25 basis points hike in its benchmark policy rate to 4.35%.