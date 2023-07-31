Top 10 places in the U.S. to buy a vacation home based on the rate of ROI

Buying property is a significant investment and — some experts say — one of the best decisions you could make right now, especially if you plan to use the space to bring in some extra income.

Vacation rental management platform Vacasa released exclusively to CNBC Make It, its new ranking of the best places to buy a vacation home based on the capitalization rate also known as the rate of return on investment.

To determine the ranking, Vacasa did the following:

Analyzed home sales and vacation rental performance data from the last 12 months

Used actual performance data for the market as a whole, where available, to determine average gross rental income

Considered the averages of the following in each market: property taxes, utilities, HOA fees, insurance, and property management fees to calculate the average cap rate

It's important to note that Vacasa suggests buyers check local regulations before buying a vacation home that they plan to use as a rental property because different places have their own rules about renting.