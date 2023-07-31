Decline in China factory activity extends into a fourth month

The sunset glow is seen over buildings and a ferris wheel on May 13, 2022 in Beijing, China.

China's factory activity contracted for a fourth consecutive month in July, as the world's second-largest economy struggles to revive growth momentum in the wake of weak global demand.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers' index came in at 49.3 in June — compared with 49.0 in June, 48.8 in May and 49.2 in April — according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics released on Monday. This compares to the 49.2 median forecast in a Reuters poll.

