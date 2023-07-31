Cramer's Lightning Round: Pass on Spirit Airlines

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Spirit Airlines' year-to-date stock performance.

Spirit Airlines : "I am concerned about Spirit because that market has become very competitive. They were hoping to do a little bit more consolidation, the government's not going to let them, so I'm going to say we should take a pass on Spirit, there's better, other places to go, and I like Delta."

Chargepoint : "Ok, they are losing money. I am not going to recommend stocks on the show that are losing money. I will tell you, just as a little background, there's a big short position, and all the big shorts that I follow, companies that are heavily shorted, are all working. So it wouldn't shock me if it just shot up meme-wise, but I can't recommend it on a fundamental basis."

Barrick Gold : "Barrick Gold has been a disappointment...I have to stand by the fact that Mark Bristow's very good, but there's no two ways about it. It's been disappointing, and I think that there may be other ways to play gold..."

Marvell : "....the quarter was good, mostly because they had this tremendous AI business that goes in conjunction with what Nvidia's doing...I did feel that, perhaps, you've got to wait for a pullback before you pull the trigger."

Cleveland-Cliffs : "Well, I've got to differ... I think they're doing better than people realize, but they know that Nucor is my favorite. Nucor is the way if you want to be in a steel company, Nucor is the one you want."

Coursera : "I don't know it...I'm not going to opine on something I do not know."

