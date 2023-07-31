Mad Money

Cramer's Lightning Round: Pass on Spirit Airlines

Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Spirit Airlines' year-to-date stock performance.

Spirit Airlines: "I am concerned about Spirit because that market has become very competitive. They were hoping to do a little bit more consolidation, the government's not going to let them, so I'm going to say we should take a pass on Spirit, there's better, other places to go, and I like Delta."

Chargepoint's year-to-date stock performance.

Chargepoint: "Ok, they are losing money. I am not going to recommend stocks on the show that are losing money. I will tell you, just as a little background, there's a big short position, and all the big shorts that I follow, companies that are heavily shorted, are all working. So it wouldn't shock me if it just shot up meme-wise, but I can't recommend it on a fundamental basis."

IONQ's year-to-date stock performance.

IONQ: "Because it's quantum computing, and people are desperate to find something that does quantum, I kid you not... No, I can't recommend it, it's losing money, but I get what's happening."

Barrick Gold's year-to-date stock performance.

Barrick Gold: "Barrick Gold has been a disappointment...I have to stand by the fact that Mark Bristow's very good, but there's no two ways about it. It's been disappointing, and I think that there may be other ways to play gold..."

Marvell's year-to-date stock performance.

Marvell: "....the quarter was good, mostly because they had this tremendous AI business that goes in conjunction with what Nvidia's doing...I did feel that, perhaps, you've got to wait for a pullback before you pull the trigger."

Cleveland-Cliffs' year-to-date stock performance.

Cleveland-Cliffs: "Well, I've got to differ... I think they're doing better than people realize, but they know that Nucor is my favorite. Nucor is the way if you want to be in a steel company, Nucor is the one you want."

Coursera's year-to-date stock performance.

Coursera: "I don't know it...I'm not going to opine on something I do not know."

