My top 10 things to watch Monday 1. Morgan Stanley on Monday downgraded Club name Salesforce (CRM) to equal weight, or hold, from overweight, arguing near-term catalysts like margin expansion and price increases are now in the rearview mirror. At the same time, the firm raised its price target on the software company to $278 a share, up from $251. 2. Piper Sandler upgraded furniture retailer Wayfair ( W) to overweight, or buy, from neutral, while raising its price target on the stock to $97 a share, up from $35. 3. RBC Capital on Monday downgraded rail name CSX to sector perform, or hold, from outperform. I really doubt this call and think it is a fool's errand to go against CEO Joe Hinrichs. 4. Piper Sandler upgraded Sweetgreen (SG) to overweight, or buy, from neutral, while raising its price target on the stock to $19 a share, up from $13. I regard this as a call that has some semblance of gravitas in light of Cava 's (CAVA) strength. 5. Stifel on Monday raised its price target on Club holding Procter & Gamble (PG) to $161 a share, from $155, while maintaining a hold rating on the stock. How about a company that has used ingenuity; an amazing balance sheet ; clever marketing; an excellent-go-to-market strategy globally; and incredible innovation to grow, take market share and increase regimen? 6. Susquehanna lowered its price target on Club name Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) to $135 a share, from $145, while reiterating a positive rating on the stock. 7. BMO Capital on Monday raised its price target on Club holding Linde (LIN) to $418 a share, from $400, while maintaining an outperform rating on the stock. The firm cited the industrial gas giant's second-quarter beat and raise. 8. Morgan Stanley on Monday upgraded its rating on Adobe (ADBE) to overweight, or buy, from equal weight on the back of the company's artificial intelligence-enabled products. The firm raised its price target on Adobe stock to $660 a share, up from $510. 9. Bernstein on Monday downgraded Southwest Airlines (LUV) to market perform, or hold, from outperform, citing a loss of confidence in the company's earnings trajectory. 10. Jefferies on Monday raised its price target on airliner Boeing (BA) to $275 a share, from $250, while reiterating a buy rating and saying the "the next leg up is execution." (See here for a full list of the stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

