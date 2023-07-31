ON Semiconductor stock pops after second-quarter earnings. Here's what the pros are saying

Market Movers rounded up the best reactions from investors and analysts addressing ON Semiconductor . Just after the opening bell, the chipmaker's stock hit a record high, going back to its IPO in May, 2000 following second-quarter results that beat expectations. ON Semi reported $1.33 in earnings per share and $2.09 billion in revenue , against analysts' estimates compiled by FactSet of $1.21 and $2.02 billion, respectively. ON's President and CEO, Hassane El-Khoury, joined CNBC Monday morning to discuss the company's report and outlook. The stock closed the trading day up 2.5%.